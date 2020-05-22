Greater Green Bay YMCA reveals reopening plan

Most YMCA's in the Greater Green Bay Area will re-open on Tuesday to members who continued paying dues during the shutdown.

The East, West and Broadview locations will open to all members on Monday, June 1st.

The only building remaining closed for now is the Ferguson family YMCA in downtown Green Bay.

You'll notice the different safety measures as soon as you walk in.

There's dividers where people walk in on one side and walk out on the other.

And when you do walk in, you have to get your temperature checked before your workout.

There are four phases of the YMCA reopening plan.

One change people will notice immediately is how the equipment has been spread out.

The CDC recommends people being six feet apart, but the YMCA set workout equipment 8 feet apart to ensure safety.

They are also using one side of the gym for workout equipment because members cannot yet play play group games like basketball or racket ball.

Group workouts and personal training are also on hold for the near future, although we're told they will be part of phase one and a half.

"We have created zones that if you really don't want to be in some of those select areas, you can go to a zone and you could have that reserved for you," YMCA East Side Branch Executive Heidi Erickson said.

The YMCA will be looking for feedback from the community as they continue to move forward through phases.

Members who are still uncomfortable working out in gyms are still able to put their membership on hold.