YMCA Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya devastated by storms

Clark says the storms Friday into Saturday hit the camp hard. While Saturday's storms were not as bad as the first round, they made things even worse.

Clark was grateful kids were back home when the storms hit. Monday he was grateful for the selfless volunteers.

Because this camp with its long history is loved by so many people, there were dozens here pitching in to help put the camp back together, like Duane Rogatzki.

"We have a lot of this kind of stuff with the wind and that, and people just kind of get together and help clean up," Rogatzki said, "and you do what you do because that's the way we are."

And people like Todd, who grew up spending his summers at the camp.

"I'm a lifelong friend of Camp Uni. I was a camper here when I was a kid. I was a counselor in college. I'm a member of the Y's Men's Service Club. This is very special to me," Todd said.

Since the weekend, people have been sawing down trees and clearing paths.

It's a long road ahead, and the camp needs your help.

"Go on to our Facebook page. That's kind of the hub of all the communication of how you can help. We're going to get a donor page set up, so if you want to send us a little money to help pay for the repairs, it's going to be through that aspect," Clark said.

Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya isn't able to host camp for the kids right now, but everyone here is staying positive.

"We've got a couple rules here. Rule number one is only positive talk, so it's the same core values that we're talking about, we just don't have kids here but we're still going to learn about caring, honesty, respect, responsibility, it's just we're doing it different. And I tell everybody, you just say one tree at a time, you know, one tree at a time, one tree at a time," Clark said.

Clark says Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya will have to evaluate week by week to decide when it will be safe for campers to return.

