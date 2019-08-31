Wrong-way driver strikes car head on in Waupaca County

Two people are hurt after a wrong-way driver in a pickup truck strikes a car, head on.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 11:30 p.m. on Friday evening on Highway 10 west of County X and State Highway 110 in the town of Weyauwega.

The sheriff's office said the truck driver, a 43-year-old man from Shiocton was going east on the westbound lanes and hit the car of a 23-year-old man from Oshkosh.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals. The 23-year old was airlifted.

Officials have not released the conditions of each person. The crash is still under investigation.