Wrong-way driver arrested after chase in stolen car

A driver was arrested after a wrong-way chase in Waupaca County.

It all started at about 2:30 a.m. Deputies were alerted to a vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lane of Highway 10 near Highway 49 in Fremont.

The wrong-way driver passed a marked Waupaca Police squad and failed to stop when the siren was activated, according to the Sheriff's Office. A chase ensued.

The suspect vehicle hit a Waupaca County Sheriff's Office squad during the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle, which was stolen from Oshkosh, stopped when the tires deflated.

The driver was arrested for Eluding; Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner's Consent; Recklessly Endangering Safety; and Hit and Run.

The suspect's name was not released.