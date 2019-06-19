Wristbands available for Green Bay's Kids' Day

Kids' Day in Green Bay marks its 17th year next week.

On June 25, kids 17 and under can enjoy free activities across the city, including swimming, inflatables and Bay Beach rides, if they have a free wristband distributed throughout the city (see list of where to get them, below).

Activities include:

Free bus rides on Green Bay Metro (adults ride free, too, when accompanied by a child)

Leicht Park activities 11 a.m.-2 p.m., including parade of city vehicles, rock wall climbing, inflatables, kids tree climb, animal encounters, disc golf demos, Girl Scouts bird feeders project, pinwheel making, bicycle safety, roaming magic show, Rhythms & Tunes with Ms. Taku, prize wheel, mobile safety center, PLINKO and more

Free rides all day at Bay Beach Amusement Park

Free bag of corn at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary observation building 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

li>Free admission to Colburn, Joannes, Resch pools Free bowling and shoes at Riviera Lanes 10-11 a.m. or 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ($2 for adults)

11 a.m.-12 p.m. ($2 for adults) Free admission to Neville Public Museum 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (regular admission for adults; children must be accompanied by adult)

Free admission at Green Bay Botanical Garden with paid adult admission 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free sailboat rides for kids 8-14 at South Bay Marina courtesy Green Bay Sail & Paddle

Free hike events all day at Baird Creek greenway

Free activities at YWCA: Open swim 2-3:30 p.m.; Drumming class 2-2:45 p.m.; Hip-hop Dance class 3:30-3:45 p.m.

Bubble Wrap Stomp with Frog & Toad at Central Library

Make Shrinky Dink necklaces and keychains at Southwest Branch library

Make "watercolor art" with Super Soakers at East Branch library, 1:30-3 p.m.

The city printed 20,000 wristbands for kids, available at these locations:



Green Bay City Hall (mayor's office or Parks, Recreation & Forestry room 510)

Bay Beach Amusement Park

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Brown County Library branches (Central, East and Southwest)

Neighborhood Associations



Dental Associates

Pizza Ranch

9th Street Wellness and Farmhouse

Wristbands were also distributed at city parks and the Colburn, Joannes and Resch pools earlier this month.

CLICK HERE for the 17th annual Green Bay Kids' Day brochure.