Wrightstown honors graduates with at-home driveway ceremony

Wrightstown's High School was supposed to hold its graduation ceremony on Friday night, but like every other district in our area, the coronavirus pandemic forced the district to do something different to recognize the class of 2020.

Wrightstown usually holds its high school graduation in the gym, but this year, because of the coronavirus, Principal Scott Thompson was forced to take the show on the road.

"We looked at what the Department of Health Services, some of their ideas and concepts and kind of settled on this one as being the best option to get out there and make sure we included everybody and go them their diplomas and awards and all the other things they were missing out on," says Thompson.

With teachers in tow, Principal Thompson is visiting all 120 Wrightstown graduates at home, performing driveway graduation ceremonies. He's handing out diplomas, posing for pictures, and most importantly, celebrating the class of 2020.

"I never expected it to be like this, that's for sure, when I planned on graduating I thought I'd be walking across the stage but times are tough out here and you gotta do what you gotta do and I'm glad they made it special for all of us so it's exciting," says graduate Erin Magley.

Classmate and fellow graduate Thomas Voster adds, "I wasn't expecting something like this, but with the virus it's a nice change of pace, some positives in a negative world."

While a driveway graduation isn't what anybody in the class of 2020 expected some students say they actually like it better than a traditional ceremony.

"A lot quicker than the regular graduation ceremony," says graduate Sabrina Nettekoven. She adds, "a lot nicer too, not as hot."

It's definitely a graduation and a time none of the graduates will ever forget, but one they're thankful for. Lexi Degroot says, "I'm just glad that we had the opportunity to do it together cause we pretty much did everything in high school together so it's nice that at least she's by my side with me and I don't have to be alone."

