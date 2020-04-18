Wrightstown firefighters honor one of their own with surprise parade

During the safer at home order there's been an uptick in drive by parades, which are seen as a safe way to celebrate birthdays and other occasions.

Saturday in Wrightstown one of those parades was held as a way to honor someone who's a community hero.

"One of our members, he's been a firefighter in the village of Wrightstown for over 40 years, has been battling cancer,” said Wrightstown Fire Captain John Christensen.

Which means 74-year-old Gene Vande Hey can't leave home during the pandemic.

"He doesn't get to see people and get a whole lot of support,” said Christensen.

That didn't sit well with Christensen, who's also Gene's nephew, or the firefighters who've worked with Gene over the years.

"He's just a great guy, a lot of fun,” said Christensen.

"It's too bad it's got to happen to anybody, but when it hits home then it really hurts more,” said Ed Carroll, a Hollandtown firefighter.

So the Wrightstown Fire Department, along with neighboring departments, took part in a surprise drive by parade for Gene.

"To show him support and basically let him know he's not alone,” said Christensen.

For the family, it was emotional to witness.

"You know they didn't have to take this time out of their day, they didn't have to risk going out and being with other people,” said Gina Thousand, Gene’s daughter. “So it spoke volumes of how they respect my dad and all the things he's done for the fire department as well."

"Words can't describe,” said Christensen, “He's a great guy, and we just want to support him."

Gene certainly got the message.

"Oh it definitely brightened his day, that was huge,” said Ed Vande Hey, Gene’s son. “To see all the guys, especially from the neighboring departments that he worked with over the years, it was really cool."

The firefighters wrapped up the parade by handing Gene a signed poster that stated "You were there for us, we are here for you."

"We are a family. You have to have trust and you have to have the camaraderie otherwise it just doesn't work,” said Christensen. “We are firemen and this is a department, a department is not run by one person so we stick together."

