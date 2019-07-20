Wrightstown Fire Chief: 'Relax and be patient' during storm cleanup

Wrightstown saw straight line winds between 70 mph and 80 mph in the severe storms Saturday morning. The radar indicated that some spots in the village had bursts of up to 120 mph.

It is not how people living in Wrightstown expected to spend a Saturday afternoon.

"We've got multiple homes throughout the village damaged with damage due to trees, trees on homes, trees against homes," said Chief Mike Schampers with the Wrightstown Fire Department.

One home on Main Street made it through the storm with a near miss, seeing little damage after a big tree in the yard was ripped up at the roots.

"Right now, it's 'What do we need to get done to minimally get people basic services back?' and then go from there," said Schampers.

The severe storm damaged power lines leaving much of the village without power.

"The next thing we knew, we heard a big explosion and then a loud humming throughout our house and looked out the basement window and saw flames shooting about three, four feet in the air and pulsing with every hum," said Michael Swietlicki who watched the transformer blow while sheltering in his basement.

Piles of branches and sticks collected by Swietlicki and other neighbors cleaning up the aftermath include debris blackened and charred from that fire.

With power lines laying on the pavement, the Wrightstown Fire Department spent the afternoon directing traffic while responding to other calls for help.

"The biggest thing is relax and be patient. It's going to take awhile," said Schampers.

While no tornado has been confirmed in the area, heavy rotation and funnel clouds were reported with this system.