Wrightstown woman making buttoned headbands for medical workers

People have been discovering all kinds of ways to stay occupied while staying safe at home. One woman's favor for a friend turned into a much bigger project.

A Wrightstown family’s kitchen is now home to a seamless operation.

"It's a lot of fun,” said Melissa Malfroid.

It all started when Malfroid got a request from a friend.

"She works at the dialysis center in De Pere and she asked me to sew some buttons on a headband for her,” said Malfroid.

That way her medical masks can hook onto the buttons instead of her ears.

"My friend showed me the back of her ears and they were so dry and pink, and they were starting to bleed from it,” said Malfroid.

Malfroid saw a picture of what her friend wanted, and figured it'd be pretty easy to make more. So she posted on the Kaukauna Community Group Facebook page asking for some materials and the idea took off.

"People started donating stuff to me and I started picking stuff up and now I'm making them for ThedaCare and Bellin and nursing homes, and just trying to get them out to anybody that might need them in the medical field,” said Malfroid.

She learned how to make headbands with and without elastic on YouTube, and is now creating dozens of them for free. Taking care to clean the materials before giving them away.

"It's 16 inches long by six inches wide and then I just take the fabric, I sew it in half, flip them inside out, fold them again,” said Malfroid.

She then stitches on the band, or another piece of fabric, to complete the headband.

"And then I have a mask as an example to show how far up on the ears to place the buttons, and then we mark it and then we stitch the buttons on,” said Malfroid.

Her family also weaved their way into the project: she uses her husband’s head to measure them and her daughter sews the buttons on.

"It's a life lesson for my kids, they're learning if you have the materials and you have the ability to help others to help others,” said Malfroid.

She's especially glad that some simple stitches can go a long way to helping the medical workers who are doing so much for the public during this pandemic.

"A lot of the people are loving them and they're appreciating them a lot. People are asking me if they can buy them and I tell them 'You can't buy them. They're not for sale, they're for free, they're given to you for everything you are doing for us,'" said Malfroid. "As long as I can keep helping them like they're helping us, then I'm going to keep doing it as long as I have the materials to do it.”

Malfroid hopes more people will be inspired to help medical workers in this way.

But, if you would like to support her project, she says pick ups or drop offs of buttons, fabrics, and other materials can be arranged in a way that maintains social distancing.

To get in touch with Malfroid about donating to her project, or if you are a medical professional who would like to make an order, you can contact her on Facebook.

Her original post about the buttoned headbands can still be found on the Kaukauna Community Group page CLICK HERE.

