Wreath turning red as holiday season fires up in Green Bay area

The past three weeks have been busy for Green Bay Metro Firefighters. They've responded to 11 house fires--far more than this time last year.

Combined, these house fires have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

There's so much hustle and bustle during the holidays, the fire department urges families to be very cautious and alert.

"If you're having family over, just make sure your smoke alarms are working in your home. Just go around and test them," says Lt. Shauna Walesh, Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Smoke alarms helped minimize damage to some of the nearly one dozen home fires in Green Bay and Allouez since Thanksgiving.

Lt. Walesh says 10 of the 11 fires were in homes with working smoke detectors. Those devices are credited for allowing homeowners to quickly call 911. That means firefighters are faster to arrive on scene.

However, the cost is adding up. Four of the fires resulted in losses estimated at more than $330,000.

This string of fires started on a busy Thanksgiving weekend. It's been constant.

"It was almost every three-to-five hours a fire call was going out," says Walesh. "Some it was little. Some it was a lot bigger, unfortunately."

Each year, the fire department holds its Keep the Wreath Green campaign. They swap a green bulb for red for each fire.

The fire department's wreath has double the number of red bulbs as it had in 2018. And there's still a week to go.

"We're really hoping that after we put that 11th bulb, that's the last red bulb we have to put up this year," says Walesh.

Here's the breakdown

4 cooking fires (most common during holidays)

1 basement fire

3 electrical fires

3 garage fires (two sent people to hospital)

Lt. Walesh says some of the fires involved space heaters and candles.

"If you have matches or lighters out, especially if you're having family with a bunch of kids, make sure they're in a location where kids can't easily reach them," says Walesh.

The fires are spread out across the area. They've happened in newer homes and older homes. All of these fires are believed to be accidental.

Walesh recommends keeping the Christmas tree watered. This is the time they tend to get dry.