World War II veteran reunited with special book

An Appleton World War II veteran was reunited with a book that holds great significance to him.

WWII Lloyd Ellefson of Appleton (right foreground) meets Curt Kemps (second from left), who found Ellefson's lost book on an Appleton street and heard Ellefson's story on WHBY radio (WBAY photo)

Our radio partner WHBY says 98-year-old Lloyd Ellefson lost a book that covers the history of his Army unit.

Ellefson believed he left it on his car a few weeks ago and accidentally drove away, losing it along the way.

Incredibly, another Appleton man, Curt Kemps, was driving on Richmond St. a few weeks ago when he noticed a book get kicked up by the car in front of him. It was Ellefson's book!

Kemps took the book to WHBY after hearing Ellefson's story on the radio. Ellefson was reunited with his book Friday.

"I couldn't believe it. I thought it was a myth, but then I knew it wasn't and I was elated. I was just... I just got goosebumps all over," Ellefson reacted.

