World Championship Cheese Contest underway this week

Some of the world's top cheesemakers are in Madison this week for the competition.

Preliminary rounds run through Wednesday, with the big main event happening Thursday night.

Judges will be smelling and tasting more than 3,000 cheeses this week during the competition.

"It's such a competitive contest that what you're looking for is the most minor defects, you're looking at packaging, is the color even and then of course the flavor, which everyone cares about, and the texture," says Chad Galer, a judge for the World Championship Cheese Contest.

The World Champion will be announced on Thursday night.

