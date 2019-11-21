Workshop helps teens be better parents

Teen parents in Brown County spent Thursday learning new parenting skills at the "Come Play with Me" workshop in De Pere.

Photo: KELO - TV

One young parent who attended the workshop says this opportunity helped her become a better mom.

"I didn't know that I was gonna do it this way. I didn't know if I was gonna be a good mom," Shakera Welch said.

Shakera would describe the past two years as a learning experience. At just 14 years old she was pregnant with her now-two-year-old son, Kaiden.

"I was really scared. Like, I hid my pregnancy for 8 months."

She says if not for the resources the Green Bay school district officers, she might have given her baby boy up for adoption.

"A lot of people need that education," the teen mom said.

That education was given to Shakera and other teen-age parents from Brown County at the "Come Play with Me" workshop.

Jean Herman with the Adolescent Parenting Coalition said, "They spend their day with their children here, and they go to workshops with heir children, and they learn a variety of parenting skills."

For more than 20 years, the Adolescent Parenting Coalition has hosted this conference where parents learn skills like dental health and car seat safety.

"It's ultimately allowing them to take things away and use them in their homes," Dusti Evans Klukas, who's also with the coalition, said.

This is Shakera's third year attending the workshop.

She plans to graduate from high school this summer and attend Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to become a medical assistant.

"They should just keep coming up with this stuff, because like I needed it. I knew the basics -- changing diapers and doing all that -- but actually parenting..." Shakera shook her head.