Workers speak out after contracting COVID-19 in meat packing plants

We're hearing from some of the workers in those meat packing plants who've contracted COVID-19.

They're demanding more be done to ensure everyone's safety.

In a zoom meeting hosted by the state's largest immigrant rights organization, Voces de la Frontera, concerns over workplace safety were raised after the President Trump's executive action ordering meat packing plants to stay open despite many dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Executive Director Christine Neumann-Ortiz said,"This is nothing short of white collar crime. Essential workers and their families are getting sick, some of them are dying."

The organization is now filing with the National Labor Relations Board and OSHA after meeting with workers at nine companies statewide including at least three in the Green Bay area.

One of those workers just found out he's positive.

The message was translated by Neumann-Ortiz, since the worker only knew Spanish.

She said,"I am now in isolation at home with my family and my children and of course I am worried about them as well and that is all thanks to this company sadly that has not taken the precautions necessary to protect us and sadly is showing no interest in doing so."

Those who are still able to work say they are dealing with staffing shortages, and a lack of personal protective equipment.

Some believe there should also be more testing.

Raquel, who works at American Foods said,"As for my returning back to work, maybe in the next couple of weeks, or the next week or so I would suggest to everybody that hasn't come back with it to be re-tested, to be re-tested to know you are not positive anymore."

Workers who do speak out, tell us their jobs are being threatened.

Many want plastic shields to go up and required six feet spacing.

