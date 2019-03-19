Workers taken to hospital after building collapse in Brown County

Three people are in the hospital after a building collapse in Brown County.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the area of Eisenhower Road and Mid Valley Road in Lawrence.

Workers were setting trusses when it collapsed.

One construction worker was trapped under the trusses, and two other people were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries are unknown.

The collapse happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Green Bay Technical Rescue was on scene to help with the rescue.

Lawrence Fire Chief Curt Minten, says technical rescue is called in situations like this.

Officials say it took about five minutes to free the person who was pinned under the trusses.

Van Rite & Father is the construction company in charge of the project and are building a strip mall.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.