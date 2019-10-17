Work underway on sculpture to honor fallen Appleton firefighter

Work is underway right now on a sculpture outside the Appleton Fire Department on Drew Street to honor fallen firefighter Mitch Lundgaard and others in the city who've died in the line of duty.

As Action 2 New has been reporting, Driver-Engineer Lundgaard was shot and killed last May respoinding to a medical call at the Fox Valley Transit Center.

He left behind a wife and three young sons.

Carving away on a huge piece of limestone outside Appleton Fire Station Number 1, Jeff Olson is working on a sculpture that's just starting to take shape, as he uses the real helmet of fallen firefighter Mitch Lundgaard to resemble the very top.

"Mitch was married to my cousin, I mean, my niece and I wanted something where his kids could go and view it, other than, and remember what their dad stood for and what he was instead of just going to the grave site, and realizing their loss," said Olson.

The sculpture will be known as "The Final Alarm," which is a tribute to firefighters who've died on the job.

In this case. it will feature four names on the back including Driver-Engineer Lundgaard.

Olson described it, saying,"He's emerging from the rock and he's at rest. He's going to be holding, he has his hands on a fire ax and he's just going to be kind of looking out at what's next."

Olson has taught art for 35 years and has a masters degree in sculpture, but this project is especially fulfilling.

"His loss hit me really bad so I was kind of doing this to kind of get thru the grieving process, but also like I said, to honor his memory, and to give his kids a place to do it," he said.

While a sculpture like this would normally be quite expensive, Olson says he had all of the supplies donated.

He hopes to have it finished by the end of this month.