Work underway on new ferry for Washington Island

Construction is underway on a new ferry for Washington Island.

Photo: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

Workers at the Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding fabrication shop have completed the first burn of steel for the ship.

The ferry will be the largest in the fleet. It will measure 124 feet in length. The vessel will fit about 28 vehicles and 150 passengers.

“We are pleased to build what is our third ferry for Washington Island,” says Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s Vice President and General Manager Todd Thayse. “All current ferry vessels were built in Sturgeon Bay – two by Peterson Builders and this will be our third here at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding."

The new ferry should be ready by May 2020.

“This opportunity to build yet another ferry vessel in a Door County shipyard is something we’re extremely proud of,” says Washington Island Ferry Line President Hoyt Purinton. “Built locally, this ferry – like our other vessels – will operate exclusively in Door County waters between Washington Island and the tip of the Door Peninsula.”