Woodman's sues Howard over "excessive" real estate taxes

Woodman's Food Market is suing the Village of Howard over what it calls "excessive" real estate taxes.

The grocery store chain says the value of its property, located at 2400 Duck Creek Parkway, is worth no more than $5,250,000. The village assessed the property value at $12,649,900.

Woodman's has filed suit to get a "refund of the excessive real estate taxes due to be imposed on Woodman's by the Village for the Property in 2019, plus statutory interest."

The Village's 2019 Assessment says the Woodman's land is worth $4,255,000 and Improvements are worth $8,394,900.

The suit was filed Oct. 11. The village has 20 days to respond.