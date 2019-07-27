Wood County Sheriff's Department uncovers suspected bomb device

Just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon, the Wood County Sheriff's deputies were completing an investigation at the 2800 block of Gaynor Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids, according the sheriff's offce. During that investigation, a device was located in the backyard that had the characteristics of a homemade bomb.

The Marathon-Onieda County Bomb Squad was called out to investigate, and during that investigation, deemed that the bomb was not active. They were able to dismantle the device without incident. At no time was the public at risk during this incident.