Women's running club donates 25 turkeys to non-profit

For the ladies of She Runs This Town, running two miles is pretty easy.

"I probably run 4 to 5 days a week if I'm not in a training cycle for a marathon," Member Jenni Campbell said.

But running while carrying a turkey in your backpack, well, that's another story.

"I had two turkeys in my backpack, so I really give props to people that are in our military services and those first responders," Campbell said.

She Runs This Town is a running club in Marinette and Menominee County.

Saturday they donated 25 turkeys to a local non profit, Project Give.

"I thought what a fun idea to help with operation feast and do a run," said Campbell.

"As you know the turkeys are an expensive part of the meal," Founder of Project Give Shelby Beck said. "So the fact that they wanted to donate 25 turkeys was incredible."

For six years now the non-profit has donated meals to families in need.

This year it's serving 35 families.

"The need is not going away, but we definitely have more people that are willing to help," Beck said.

Members of the running club also helped bag the meals containing sides, desserts and of course turkey.