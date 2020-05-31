Women create shirts for Appleton protesters

Two women were hard at work before Saturday's protest in Appleton.

Alexis Ross, her mother and her aunt made hundreds of T-shirts in one day for protesters.

The shirts, which say "I can't breathe", were used in Saturday's protest, which was held regarding the death of George Floyd, a man who died while in police custody last week in Minneapolis.

Ross says she had only recently learned of the protest, and was surprised by the amount of people interested in the shirts when she offered to make some.

She added proceeds from the t-shirt sales will go to a George Floyd memorial fund.

"I'm so excited for everyone to have the shirts on so we can see all of our hard work paid off and take pictures and I think it'll be really cool to show my two-year-old daughter what we did and get her involved in some of that stuff when she gets older," said Ross.

"There will be another protest in Appleton Sunday at 5 p.m.