Sheboygan Police say a woman with dementia who wandered away from her home was found.

Police say she was located with help from the Sheboygan County Drone Team, and she's safe.

The woman left home around 11 a.m. Police issued a plea to the public at about 8:20 Thursday night.

They said she might be with a female friend and a small dog.

Police issued another public notice at 9:38 p.m. saying the woman was found.