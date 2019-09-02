Woman who allegedly abducted Penn. toddler arrested

The search for a missing 2-year-old is intensifying.

Sharena Nancy was arrested after authorities said she took a missing toddler. (Source: Penn Hills PD/KDKA/CNN)

Authorities issued an Amber alert for Nalani Johnson, who was last seen in the Penn Hills area.

Raihan Uddin, the husband of the suspect, Sharena Nancy, said she was working as a rideshare driver last night.

He said the two were talking as she finished up her shift around 7 p.m.

He claimed Nancy never said anything about a child being in the car.

“She had me on the dashboard, so I mean I saw the whole thing," Uddin said. "She called the video off, but she was, like, I could still hear her.”

According to Allegheny County Police, during this time Nancy was driving a black Toyota Yaris with Pennsylvania plates in the areas of Blairsville near Alexandria, Del Mar and Westmoreland County, and they believe Johnson was in the car during this time.

“We have reason to believe that was the case. Again we’re trying to verify some things, and that’s why we’re seeking additional public input,” Superintendent Coleman McDonough said.

The father alleges that when he got out of the rideshare vehicle, the driver drove off with his daughter and didn’t respond to his calls, so he called 911, KDKA reported.

According to the complaint, the suspect said the girl’s father sold Nalani to someone else for $10,000. She said she was told was to drive the girl “20 minutes from a gas station in Monroeville along Route 2.”

A woman flagged her down, and Nancy handed the child to her, she said.

When police pulled Nancy over, Nalani was not in the car.

“They were making her step out from the car with gunpoint. That’s all I heard," Uddin said. "She was telling me, I don’t know, for some reason that have a gun pointed and getting me out. I was like OK. That was the last word I heard from her.”

Uddin said he is confused by the whole situation.

He said the couple married in February of 2018 and lived in the Monroeville area before he was deported.

Right now, he lives with the couple’s daughter in India while Nancy supports their family with her job in the Pittsburgh area.

According to Uffin, after his wife was taken into custody, they were able to speak, and she tells him she didn’t take Nalani.

“I don’t know, I’m really confused if she did or if she didn’t," Uddin said. "Like one part of me believes that she can. Another part is like, well, nothing’s been found. Like it has to be get solved and other that you can’t go for no conclusions.”

The FBI’s Child Abduction Response Team is helping county police with the search.

