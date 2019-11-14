Woman serving year for failing to report to jail walks away from Waushara County Jail

The Waushara County Sheriff's Office is looking for 27-year-old Emily Faber... again.

The sheriff's office says Faber left the jail on Huber work release privileges on Monday and she hasn't come back.

Just days earlier, on November 1, she was sentenced to 12 months in jail for a charge of Failure to Report to Jail.

That charge was filed in late August, after she was convicted of theft by false representation and sentenced to six months in jail. She had pleaded no contest to the charge, according to online court records.

Those records show Faber previously lived in Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts or might have seen her should call the Waushara County Sheriff's Office at (920) 787-3321 or contact their local authorities.