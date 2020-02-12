Woman sentenced to three years in prison for Oconto drugs case

A woman has been sentenced to three years in prison in an Oconto County drug case.

Chasity Denny, 30, appeared before an Oconto County Judge Tuesday for a sentencing hearing on a charge of Manufacture/Deliver Heroin.

Hon. Michael Judge ordered Denny to serve three years in prison and three years on extended supervision.

Last December, a jury found Denny guilty of the heroin charge and acquitted her of a 1st Degree Reckless Homicide charge.

Denny was arrested after the death of Jeff Pecha in 2018. Pecha was found face down on a sidewalk on Congress Street in Oconto. Pecha was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A medical examiner found a pill and two syringes on Pecha, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.

Officers learned that Jeff Pecha had been with Brian Blasing and Chasity Denny prior to his death. That information prompted a months-long investigation.

An autopsy was performed at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. Results found the cause of death to be "Mixed drug intoxication." Those drugs were meth, clonazepam, heroin and Pregabalin (Lyrica).

Pecha died within 30 minutes of having met up with Blasing and Denny, according to the criminal complaint.

After her arrest, Denny denied the purpose of the meeting with Pecha on the day he died was about drugs.

A jury found her not guilty in Pecha's death, but did find her guilty on the heroin charge.

Brian Blasing, 29, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide/Deliver Drugs and Manufacture/Deliver Heroin in the Pecha case. A jury trial is scheduled for May.