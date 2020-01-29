Woman sentenced to probation in Clintonville THC vape bust

A woman has been sentenced to probation in a Clintonville marijuana and vape cartridge bust.

On Jan. 28, Brooke Schweitzer, 19, appeared in Waupaca County Court for a plea and sentencing hearing.

Schweitzer pleaded no contest to counts of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A count of Manufacture/Deliver THC was dismissed but read into the record.

The judge found Schweitzer guilty of the Possession charges and deferred prosecution on the Drug Trafficking Charge for a period of two years. Schweitzer must complete seven conditions of probation, including absolute sobriety and 100 hours of community service.

On Oct. 30, Clintonville Police executed a search warrant at Schweitzer's home on E. 12th St.

Police swept the home and found what they called a "marijuana grow operation." They found harvested mature plants in the basement and dried marijuana leaves around the home. They found two "homemade marijuana greenhouses, appearing to be fully operational," according to a criminal complaint. The greenhouses had ventilation, humidifiers and UV lights attached to them.

Officers found what they described as a "marijuana wax production site" in a bedroom.

They also found a package of empty vape cartridges.

The criminal complaint states Schweitzer told police that she used marijuana, but was not involved in the operation. She told police the upstairs room was used to make marijuana wax and THC vape cartridges.

The case against a second person arrested in the operation remains in the court system.

Matthew Delzer is charged with being party to the crimes of manufacturing/delivering THC in amounts larger than 200 to 1,000 grams; possession of THC second offense -- with a penalty enhancer for having it near a prohibited area, such as a school or park; maintaining a drug trafficking place; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping. Delzer's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 10.