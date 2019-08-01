Woman sentenced to prison for crash that killed Oconto Falls man

A woman has been sentenced to nearly eight years in state prison for her role in a crash that killed an Oconto Falls man.

Kelly Crispin, 27, appeared before an Oconto County judge Thursday for a sentencing hearing.

Crispin was sentenced to a total of 15 years for Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle in the 2018 crash that killed Cory Folts.

Hon. Michael T. Judge ordered Crispin to spend 7 years and 6 months in state prison. Judge also ordered Crispin to serve 7 years and 6 months on extended supervision.

Crispin's license will be revoked for 5 years. She will have to use an ignition interlock device on her vehicle for 5 years.

Crispin received credit for 324 days served in jail.

Crispin was found guilty of the homicide charge after pleading no contest. Two other counts were dismissed on a prosecutor's motion.

On Sept. 11, 2018, rescue crews were called to a crash on Highway 41 near County Highway D. A pickup truck had struck Cory Folts' vehicle head on.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Kelly Crispin. Her passenger, Eric Solomon, ran into a corn field.

An Oconto County deputy spoke with Crispin at the hospital. She said she knew she had killed someone and "was prepared to pay the consequences for it," reads the criminal complaint.

Crispin told the deputy that she and her boyfriend, Solomon, got lost and ended up in Oconto County. They were driving on Highway 41 when they started to fight. Crispin said Solomon punched her in the right temple and grabbed the steering wheel and jerked it. Crispin said that's when their truck hit Folts' vehicle.

A Preliminary Breath Test for Crispin registered a 0.10. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08.

Solomon eventually came out of the corn field. He told officials he didn't remember hitting Crispin or grabbing the wheel.

A Preliminary Breath Test for Solomon registered a .095 .

On March 26, Eric Solomon pleaded no contest to a charge of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide. Five other counts--including Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle--were dismissed but read into the record.

Solomon was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years on extended supervision.