Woman sentenced to jail, probation for harboring, aiding a felon

A 21-year-old woman will serve jail time and probation for her role in the murder of Bradlee Gerke.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Dakota Schlesner, 21, to serve 10 months in jail and two years of probation for harboring and aiding a felon.

Court officials say Schlesner was contacted by Nigel Schultz on October 28, 2019, and was told to come to her parent's home, without providing any other details.

When she arrived, Schultz showed her Gerke's body, and admitted to her he had killed him.

Officials say he then told her, :"Now you know what I can do, so don't tell anybody."

After that, court officials say Schultz then had Schlesner help move and bury Gerke.

A few days later, Schlesner received messages from Schultz, who told her to "manipulate the grave" where Gerke's body was located.

Schlesner didn't report the murder to authorities until her father found the grave and called police.

Once Schultz was arrested, he told his mom during a recorded call in jail that Schlesner and her family were going to die for reporting the crime.

Kurt Klomberg, the District Attorney, stated while he appreciated Dakota was "scared and confronted with a situation that would terrify any person, she owed a duty to the victim, the victim's family and society. "

Schultz, also 21, was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison, and won't have any chance of parole.

According to officials, Schultz shot Gerke 16 times in the back of the head and torso.