Woman sentenced to 40 years for making child porn with her children

A Grand Chute woman has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison for making child pornography with her children.

The woman, whose name we are not releasing in order to protect the victims, appeared in Outagamie County Court Monday for a sentencing hearing.

The 34-year-old received 25 years in prison for a charge of 1st Degree Child Sexual Assault - Intercourse with a Person under 12. Once that sentence ends, the woman will have to serve an additional 15 years for Child Sexual Exploitation.

The case was uncovered in May 2018. That's when the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation contacted Appleton Police about numerous tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Google alerted the organization that the suspect had images and videos of child pornography on a Google account listed to her.

Police identified the suspect and went to her home in Grand Chute. Officers were able to identify her as the woman who appeared in some of the videos and pictures with the small children.

A school resource officer was able to identify two children in the child pornography as students at a local elementary school. The children were ages six and seven at the time.

Officers executed a search warrant of the suspect's home and the children were taken to a safe location.

The criminal complaint said the mother admitted to taking sexually explicit photos and videos of her children and having sexual contact with them "on numerous occasions." She also said she shared these photos and videos to "at least 4-5 different individuals online."

In September 2019, the woman pleaded guilty to charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault; Child Sexual Exploitation; and Incest with Child.

Five other counts were dismissed but read into the record.

In addition to prison time, the woman was ordered to 25 years on extended supervision.