Woman says man tried to force her into truck in Waupaca County

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible abduction attempt near the Chain 'O Lakes.

On Sunday, at about 9:44 p.m., dispatchers received a report of an attempted abduction on Otter Drive in the Township of Farmington.

An 18-year-old woman told investigators that a dark-colored crew cab pickup truck pulled up behind her as she was walking down the road. She says a man got out of the truck and tried to force her into the vehicle.

The woman was able to escape. The man drove away.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6'2", with a muscular build.

If you have any information, call the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office at 715-258-4466.