A woman was rescued from a car that overturned and was submerged in the water of the Bay of Green Bay Wednesday evening.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the car was on its roof in about four feet of water in an area near Lineville Road and Bayshore Drive in Howard.

Three deputies responding to the call at 5:18 p.m. were able to get the driver out of the car. She had minor injuries.

Deputies suspect the woman had been drinking.

The investigation is ongoing.