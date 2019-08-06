Woman missing from Neenah has medical condition

Winnebago County authorities are asking the public for help to find Melissa Febo.

The 30-year-old hasn't been heard from since 6:30 Tuesday morning. She has an undisclosed medical condition.

According to the sheriff's office, Febo doesn't have any known mental health issues but recently has had severe anxiety and been in a paranoid state. She hasn't slept in four days since having a nightmare.

Febo is 5'3" tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. There is no clothing description available.

She was last known to be at her home on the 3400-block of Grand Meadows Crossing.

She doesn't drive, so authorities suspect she's on foot.

She doesn't have any known friends in the area, so authorities looking for her don't know who she might be with.

Anyone who might have seen her or might know where she is is urged to contact their local police.