Woman killed, two hurt in Outagamie County crash

A woman died and two people were hurt following a crash in the Outagamie County Town of Dale Thursday evening.

It happened about 6:39 p.m. on County Highway M at School Road.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a car was traveling south on County Highway M when an eastbound pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign. The pickup hit the car.

The driver of the car, a 65-year-old Neenah woman, was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries.

The driver of the eastbound pickup truck and a juvenile female passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say the pickup truck driver is a 39-year-old Hortonville woman.

The intersection was closed for about four hours for crash scene reconstruction.

The crash is under investigation.

No names were released.