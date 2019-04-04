Woman killed in crash near Gresham

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 46-year-old Gresham woman was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The crash happened on Highway 29 westbound at County Highway U, near Gresham.
The State Patrol says a car was traveling north on County Highway U when it failed to yield the right-of-way to westbound traffic on Highway 29. A semi-truck hit the passenger side of the car. Both vehicles came to a rest in the north ditch west of the intersection.
The driver of the car, a 46-year-old Gresham woman, died at the scene.
The semi driver, a 56-year-old Michigan man, was not hurt in the crash.
No names were released.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Alcohol WAS NOT a factor in this crash.
The crash happened at about 12:36 p.m.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation.