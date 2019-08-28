Woman killed in Menominee County crash

A 37-year-old woman was killed after two vehicles collided in the Upper Peninsula Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Christina Decoster of Daggett, Mich.

The Menominee County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at Co Rd 380 near J-1 Rd in Nadeau Township.

Decoster was ejected for her vehicle and taken to an Escanaba hospital. She died from her injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 21-year-old Christian Bollon of Carney, was treated at an Escanaba hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 3:04 p.m.

Anyone with information should call the Menominee County Sheriff's Office at 906-863-4441 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 427-5857.