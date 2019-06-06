Woman injured in Appleton shooting released from hospital

A woman who was injured in the May 15 shooting at Valley Transit Center has been released from the hospital.

Brittany Schowalter, 30, was released from ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, according to ThedaCare Public Relations Specialist Cassandra Wallace.

Wallace could not release additional details on the release, including a date for Schowalter's discharge.

Schowalter, a civilian bystander, was struck by gunfire during the May 15 shooting.

Appleton Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard, a 14-year veteran of the department, was killed in the shooting.

Appleton Police Officer Paul Christensen was hit by gunfire and treated at a local hospital.

Police identified the suspect as 47-year-old Ruben Houston of Wausau. He died at the scene.

Police, fire and ambulance crews had responded to the 100 block of E. Washington St to assist a 47-year-old man who was arriving on a bus from out of the area. A report stated the man, now identified as Houston, was having a seizure.

First responders provided the initial medical help to Houston. He left the bus and started walking toward the Appleton Public Library. Police say Houston was encouraged to seek additional medical help.

Police say at some point, Houston pulled a gun and shots were exchanged between Houston and Appleton Police.

Two Appleton Police Officers--Paul Christensen and Sgt. Christopher Biese-- fired at least one round each, police say. They've been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

It's unclear how many total rounds were fired during the shootout. That remains under investigation.

The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the shooting. State law requires an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

The results of the investigation have not been made public. They will be presented to the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office prior to release to the media and public.

Action 2 News will keep you updated on developments in this story.

