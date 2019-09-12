Woman in hot car dog death sentenced to community service at Humane Society

A Brown County woman whose dog died in a hot vehicle must work with animals as part of her community service.

On Sept. 11, Debbie Rohloff was sentenced to 50 hours of community service at a Humane Society and one year of probation.

Rohloff, 56, pleaded no contest to a charge of Mistreatment of Animals/Cause Death. A charge of Failure to Provide Food for an Animal was dismissed but read into the record.

On July 11, Green Bay Police were called to the Lambeau Field parking lot located near the Packers Pro Shop. A dog was dead in a vehicle there.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states police met with Debbie Rohloff. She told them she had a meeting at the stadium and she had brought her Golden Retriever Kaylee with her.

Rohloff said she "has no excuse and she knew she brought the dog and knew she had left it in the vehicle," reads the complaint. Police asked her how long. She answered, "a long time."

Rohloff said she had not cracked or opened any of the vehicle's windows for the dog. The vehicle was in direct sunlight. There were no dishes for food or water.

Police determined Kaylee had been in the vehicle for three hours.

Kaylee was transported to Animal Referral Center in Bellevue where vets determined the preliminary cause of death to be heat stroke. A full necropsy was completed to rule out other causes of death. The necropsy found no evidence of disease or chronic organ failure in Kaylee.