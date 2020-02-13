Woman dies in two-car collision in Calumet County

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office reports an elderly woman died in a two-car crash in the Village of Harrison Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says it appears she didn't stop for a stop sign on Eisenhower Drive at State Highway 10/114. Her sedan was hit by an SUV on the highway.

The sheriff's office was notified at 2:09 p.m. The woman died before they arrived. She was from Harrison.

The driver of the SUV, described as a middle-aged man from the Manitowoc area, was treated at the scene.

Names are not being made public yet.

The crash is still under investigation to determine why the driver didn't stop.

Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by Harrison Fire/Rescue, Harrison First Responders, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Gold Cross Ambulance, the Calumet County Medical Examiner's Office, and the Calumet County Highway Department.