Woman dies in Beaver Dam-area house fire; man injured

A house fire near Beaver Dam killed a woman and injured an elderly man in the late hours of Thanksgiving Day.

The fire was reported at about 10:20 Thursday night on Watercress Lane.

A woman in her 80's was rescued from the house but succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The man, who's in his 90's, is expected to recover from his injuries.

The fire was put out by Beaver Dam firefighters with assistance from other fire departments. There are no specifics about the fire at this time, and the cause is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

The house is on the town line of Westford and Calamus, about two miles west of Beaver Dam.