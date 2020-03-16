Woman dies after motorcycle crash in Calumet County

A woman has died after a motorcycle crash in Calumet County Sunday. The Sheriff's Office is looking for a vehicle that may have been in the area at the time of the crash.

At about 8:09 p.m., the Calumet County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 10 west of County Highway D in the town of Woodville.

The Sheriff's Office says a 53-year-old Neenah man was riding west on the highway when he lost control of the bike. His female passenger was ejected from the motorcycle.

The passenger was taken to a Neenah hospital where she died from her injuries.

The man was not hurt.

The Sheriff's Office says a "small, older green car" may have been traveling west on Highway 10 at the time of the crash. If you have information, please call the Sheriff's Office at (920) 849-2335. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 877-765-8327.

Names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time.