Woman dies after house fire in Fond du Lac

A woman died after a fire in Fond du Lac Sunday afternoon.

At 1:13 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was called to 29 Woods Place for a report of smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke on the first floor. They were able to quickly put the fire out. However, the home had sustained significant damage.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the home. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The woman's name was not released.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says the cause of fire has been ruled "undetermined."

Fond du Lac Fire received help from Fond du Lac Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office.