Woman dead after head-on crash in Dodge County

A 65-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash in Dodge County Wednesday night.

It happened in the Town of Rubicon just after 8 p.m. Deputies said a 2018 Ford Ecosport was going east on State Highway 60, when it crossed over the center line and hit a 2007 Infinity FX35 head on.

The driver of the Ford, a 65-year-old woman from Baraboo, was taken to a local hospital, but later died. The driver of the Infinity, a 63-year-old woman from Hustisford, was also taken to the hospital, but deputies said her injuries are not life threatening.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said this accident is now under investigation.