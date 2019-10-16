Woman charged with setting ex's garage on fire on Mother's Day

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in a Mother's Day arson in Omro.

Cassandra L. Choy is charged in Winnebago County with Arson of Building and Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

On May 12, Omro police and firefighters were called to the garage units of apartments on Billie Jo Court. Large flames and black smoke were coming from several of the units.

Some witnesses told police they believed Cassandra Choy started the fire.

On May 14, an insurance investigator recommended the fire be investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation was called in.

The father of Choy's children was the alleged target. He lives at the apartment building. He told investigators that he and Cassandra had planned to spend the day together and eat dinner for Mother's Day. That didn't happen. The exes argued. Choy "spread fecal matter" from a diaper on her ex's apartment window, according to the criminal complaint.

The man said a short time later Choy called him and told him, "I lit your garage on fire." He said it didn't alarm him because she's threatened to burn down his apartment in the past.

She meant it this time, according to the criminal complaint.

A witness told investigators that he saw Choy go into the garage prior to the fire.

Choy initially told investigators she "flicked her cigarette" in the back of the garage when she was walking out. She said she didn't set it on purpose.

Agents said that didn't match up--this type of fire could not have been caused by a discarded cigarette.

Choy came clean. She told investigators that she had found a box in the garage and lit it on fire. She said there were bags of clothing and totes near where she lit the box. Choy traveled back to her ex's apartment to pick up one of her children.

During this time flames were visible in the garage. She said she poured some water on the box and believed the fire to be out.

A short time later flames engulfed the garage.

Choy told police she didn't know why she lit the box on fire. She admitted to calling her ex and telling him "you better check your garage."

The fire damaged six other garage units and some nearby structures.

Charges were filed against Choy on Sept. 25. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Mackenzie Amundsen will have more on this story tonight on Action 2 News.