Woman charged with abusing children gets plea hearing

A former Green Bay woman charged with child abuse was facing a jury trial next week. Friday, a plea hearing for 43-year-old Kim Fruin was scheduled in Brown County court late next month instead, suggesting a plea deal was worked out.

Investigators say Fruin abused her three children with belts, sticks and metal objects.

The children were 8, 10 and 12 years old when the abuse was reported by a local church pastor.

Police say one of the children had between 40 and 50 scars.

Court records show Fruin has since moved to Illinois.

