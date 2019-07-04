Woman charged after giving $5,000 tip to waitress using boyfriend’s credit card, police say

A woman looking to get revenge on her boyfriend tipped a Florida server $5,000.

Serina Wolfe has been charged with grand theft. Police said she was trying to get revenge on her boyfriend. It’s unclear if the waitress will have to return the money. (Source: WFTS/CNN)

Serina Wolfe, 24, charged the entire bill to her boyfriend’s credit card, police said.

The incident occurred at the Clear Sky Café, a beachside staple for tourists and locals alike, in Pinellas County, Fla.

"I had a great waiter, great staff today, so it was good," said Tyler Kelley, a recent customer at the restaurant.

One server recently had a big reason to smile after receiving the massive tip $5,000 tip on a $55 check.

"Yeah, I mean, that's pretty petty but I get it, how it could happen,” said Sonia Lewis, a tourist. “But definitely give the money back."

The victim reported the charge as fraud telling investigators Wolfe was drunk or trying to get back at him for not buying her plane ticket back to New York.

Police said the cafe already paid out to the waitress.

Some say she should keep the money.

"I mean, yeah, it’s not her fault, I feel kind of bad," said a customer. "Yes, they should allow her to keep it."

"I don't think she should keep the tip, even though it's heartfelt, it's just not honest where it came from," said another.

Wolfe denied making the purchase and is charged with grand theft.

The generous tip already made news last week when it was initially given.

At that time, the server said she was grateful because she was in need of good news after putting her dog down.

