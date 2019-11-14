Woman arrested for pain med trafficking in Kewaunee, Door counties

A 40-year-old woman is in the Kewaunee County Jail facing possible charges of delivering narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The Kewaunee and Door county sheriff's offices were investigating the apparent trafficking of opiate prescription pain medications in their counties.

The investigation resulted in two search warrants which were executed Tuesday at a home and a business in Kewaunee, leading to the arrest.

The woman has not been charged and was not identified.

Authorities are referring her case to the district attorney's office, recommending charges of delivering Schedule II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver Schedule II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The drugs involved also weren't identified, but that class of narcotics can include OxyContin (oxycodone), fentanyl, morphine, opium and codeine, among others.