Woman arrested for OWI after vehicle fire in Wrightstown

A woman was arrested on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated after a vehicle fire in the Village of Wrightstown.

The fire happened in the early hours of the New Year.

At about 1:47 a.m., the Wrightstown Fire Department and County Rescue were called to a one-vehicle accident and fire in the area of Louis Drive.

"Initial report from the driver of the vehicle advised witnesses that her children were in the vehicle, which was relayed to Dispatch and First Responders," reads a statement from Wrightstown Police.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle engulfed by fire. They couldn't get near it.

They found the driver in a nearby building. Police determined there were no children in the vehicle. The driver had been the only occupant.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries. She was later booked into the Brown County Jail on suspicion of OWI, according to Wrightstown Police.

The woman's name was not released.