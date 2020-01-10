Woman arrested for Fond du Lac infant homicide

A former Fond du Lac woman has been arrested in the homicide of a two-month-old child.

Police say the 26-year-old suspect was found living in Milwaukee. She was arrested Thursday by Fond du Lac Police detectives.

The woman was arrested for the 2018 death of Rehloari Pankey-Brown.

On June 25, 2018, Fond du Lac first responders were called to a home in the 100 block of E. Merrill Ave for a report of an infant choking.

Police arrived and found the two-month-old girl was not breathing. They attempted CPR.

The child was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say an autopsy concluded the cause of death was the result of homicide.

Police did not release the woman's name or additional information. Official charges have not been filed at this time.