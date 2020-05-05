Woman arraigned, bond denied in killing of Family Dollar security guard over face mask

The woman accused of starting a fight that led to the murder of a Family Dollar security guard appeared in court for arraignment Tuesday. Sharmel Teague is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and a firearms violation for the death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn (Source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office) Sharmel Teague is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and a firearms violation for the death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, who was enforcing the face mask policy as a security guard at the Family Dollar near downtown. Teague's husband and son, 44-year-old Larry Teague and 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop, remain on the loose. Police consider them armed and dangerous. The men also are facing first-degree murder and firearms charges. Larry Teague is facing an additional misdemeanor charge of violating Michigan’s order requiring masks or face coverings in enclosed spaces.

During Tuesday's arraignment, Sharmel Teague listened intently as a district court judge read her two felony charges. She spoke with a shaky voice as she responded to the judge's questions.

Her court-appointed attorney for the hearing asked the judge to consider a few factors when determining the 45-year-old’s bond:

-- She doesn’t have a criminal record

-- She is living on SSI

-- She has a son with autism at home

Teague remained in custody at the Genesee County Jail after arraignment with no bond offered.

County Prosecutor David Leyton said she sparked what led to Munerlyn’s murder Friday afternoon. Leyton said she got into a verbal fight with him.

In line with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order he refused service to Sharmel Teague’s daughter unless she put on a mask. The mother and daughter left the store and Teague called her husband at some point minutes later.

Larry Teague and Bishop allegedly returned to the store to confront Munerlyn about 20 minutes after his wife left.

"It's not a long conversation, and then immediately the younger man pulls out the gun points it and pulls the trigger and the victim drops to the floor," Leyton said.

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team is working to track down Teague and Bishop. Leyton believes the two are still alive, but whether or not they’re together still is in question.

Both have other family in Michigan and police plan to search their homes.

"MSP's fugitive folks are the best in the business and they will find them. They will capture them, they will bring them to justice," Leyton said.

Police have received some tips and they hope to receive more. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

