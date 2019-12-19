Woman acquitted in drug overdose death of Oconto man

A jury has found a woman not guilty of the overdose death of a man found lifeless on an Oconto sidewalk.

On Dec. 10, Chasity Denny was acquitted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide/Deliver Drugs in the 2018 death of Jeff Pecha.

The jury did find Denny, 30, guilty of a felony charge of Manufacture/Deliver Heroin.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered. A hearing date is not listed on online court records.

Jeff Pecha died on Sept. 12, 2018. Officers were called to Congress Street in Oconto for a man who was face down on the sidewalk. He had no pulse and was not breathing. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A medical examiner found a pill and two syringes on Pecha, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.

Officers learned that Jeff Pecha had been with Brian Blasing and Chasity Denny prior to his death. That information prompted a months-long investigation.

Last December, Oconto County investigators received drug test results confirming the presence of heroin in one syringe found on Pecha. The second syringe tested positive for morphine. The pill was identified as prescription painkiller Lyrica.

An autopsy was performed at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. Results found the cause of death to be "Mixed drug intoxication." Those drugs were meth, clonazepam, heroin and Pregabalin (Lyrica).

Pecha died within 30 minutes of having met up with Blasing and Denny, according to the complaint.

After her arrest, Denny denied the purpose of the meeting with Pecha on the day he died was about drugs.

Brian Blasing, 29, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide/Deliver Drugs and Manufacture/Deliver Heroin. A competency exam has been ordered in his case. His next court hearing is Jan. 16.